JP Morgan to hire 3k people in its Warsaw center

JP Morgan confirmed the news that it will open its global operations center in Warsaw which will bring in some 3,000 jobs. “JP Morgan sees strong human capital in Poland, ready for the challenges of the future. We also see an economic structure that is excellent for our company,” the bank’s Managing Director Steve Cohen said, adding that “Poland supports entrepreneurship but also maintains political stability and fiscal discipline. At the same time, Poland encourages innovation.”

The facility will be operational in mid-2018. “We already have 19 such centers that operate 24 hours a day throughout the year. These centers limit business risks as well as provide access to global talent,” Cohen added.