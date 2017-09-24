JP Morgan to open new center in Warsaw

September 24, 2017 Poland AM

Global financial institution JP Morgan Chase will locate its new global operations center in Warsaw, Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said. According to him, the investment will bring some several thousand jobs mostly for “people with competences such as in data management, risk management, credit risk management, supply chain management,” he said. “I can confirm that…

