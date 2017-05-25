JSW plans PLN 1 bln CAPEX this year

WSE-listed coal miner JSW plans to spend PLN 1 bln on investments in 2017, acting CEO Daniel Ozon said. “This amount is the total planned CAPEX for the whole JSW and JSW Koks group,” he explained. Ozon added that one of the major projects will be building new coking batteries, which he hopes will start…
