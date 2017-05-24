JSW Q1 net profit beats expectations

May 24, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed coal miner JSW had PLN 864.5 million Q1 net profit, beating the PLN 763 million expected by analysts polled by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). In the corresponding period last year, the company posted PLN 59.8 million loss. Revenues amounted to PLN 2.37 billion, up by 69.4 percent y/y, while EBITDA stood at PLN…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts