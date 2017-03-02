JSW to replace Enea in WIG20 index

Starting from March 18 session, the coal producer JSW will replace power utility Enea in the blue-chip WIG20 index, the WSE informed. Other changes include, builder Polimex-Mostostal entering the mid-cam mWIG-40 index replacing biotech firm Bioton. There will be also several changes to the sWIG-80 index. The indices are revised once a year. The new…
