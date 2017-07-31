Judicial reforms negative to Poland’s credit rating – Moody’s

According to the rating agency Moody’s the ongoing judicial reforms in Poland are negative to the country’s credit rating as they would weaken institutions. “Poland’s judicial reform severely threatens the independence of the judicial system and undermines the separation of power,” Moody’s said adding that it “would drag down the rule of law and weaken…
