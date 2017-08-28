Just Gym leases 1,700 sqm in Elbląg’s Ogrody mall

Image: Cushman & Wakefield

Fitness club Just Gym will occupy a total of approximately 1,700 sqm of space on the second and third floors of the Ogrody shopping center in Elbląg in north-eastern Poland. The tenant is expected to start operating in the mall later this year. Owned by CPI Poland and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, Ogrody is the largest shopping center in its region. The mall was completed in 2002 and extended in 2015, and comprises 42,000 sqm of usable space. Its largest tenants include Carrefour, Multikino, H&M, KFC, McDonald’s, Media Markt, TK MAXX, Euro RTV AGD, Reserved, Empik, CCC, Deichmann, Go Sport, Smyk and Rossmann.