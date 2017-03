WSE-listed developer JW Construction’s lead shareholder Józef Wojciechowski increased the buyback price of the company’s remaining 34 percent shares to PLN 5.2, from the initial PLN 4.7.

Wojciechowski, who controls 66 percent of the developer’s stock plans to acquire 30.25 million remaining shares to raise his stake to 100 percent. After the buyback, Wojciechowski plans to keep the company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Subscription will end on March 15.