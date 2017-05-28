JW Construction to launch aparthotel network

WSE-listed real estate developer JW Construction plans to open a series of aparthotels, with first projects to be launched in Warsaw and Gdynia. “We will manage most of those units,” JW Construction board member Małgorzata Szwarc-Sroka said at the opening of the 115-units aparthotel in Warsaw. Construction of another 224 apartment project in Warsaw could…
