JYSK leases over 1,000 sqm in Kraków’s Atut Ruczaj mall

Image: BOIG Property Consulting

Household goods retailer JYSK has leased more than 1,000 sqm of space in the Atut Ruczaj convenience shopping center project, which developer KG Group plans to open in Kraków in the second half of next year. The scheme will comprise 6,800 sqm of GLA with already secured tenants including Lidl, Pepco and Rossmann. BOIG Property Consulting is acting as the leasing agent for the development. There are currently five Atut-branded convenience shopping centers in Poland with a sixth one set to open in Kraków soon. Apart from Atut Ruczaj, two other Atut-branded malls located in the city – Atut Złocień and Atut Bielany – are in the pipeline.