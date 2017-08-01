K-Holding submits bid to buy Gekoplast

Italian company K-Holding has made a non-binding bid to acquire 100 percent shares of the WSE-listed polypropylene cellular boards producer Gekoplast. K-Holding offers PLN 16.5 per share. On Tuesday, at the end of the trading sessions, Gekoplast stock was priced PLN 12.3 apiece. The deal is subject to due diligence process. K-Holding is the owner…
