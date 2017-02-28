Kaczyński: We won’t support Tusk candidacy

Leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński said that Poland will oppose the re-appointment of Donald Tusk as the European Council president. “Donald Tusk is a politician who breaks the elementary rules of the European Union. Someone who breaks such rules simply cannot be the European Council’s president and cannot under…
