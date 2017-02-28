Kaczyński: We won’t support Tusk candidacy

Housing loans to reach PLN 39 bln in 201... Polish lenders will issue 175k housing loans worth a total of up to PLN 39 billion this year, banking lobby Związek Banków Polskich (ZBP) said in its report. That figure is comparable with PLN 39.5 billion loaned last year.

Dom Development to step up investment ac... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development will put a total of approximately 3,600 apartments in 23 projects on sale this year, provided that the market situation does not deteriorate, said Janusz Zalewski, vice president of t...

Griffin Real Estate plans IPO – Reuters... Real estate developer Griffin Real Estate plans to spin off part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering worth about €150 million Reuters said citing sources close to the company.

Apartment prices continue to fall January was the third straight month in which prices of residential real estate has dropped, Home Broker and Open Finance data said. The home price index, which tracks home sales transactions has dropped to 813.45 points which is the level last seen ...