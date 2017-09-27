Karimpol lays cornerstone for Skyliner tower in Warsaw

Image: Karimpol

Developer Karimpol has held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of its Skyliner office project in Warsaw. The scheme, which is being built by general contractor Warbud, is scheduled to be completed in mid-2020. The latest high-rise development located in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of the Polish capital, Skyliner will rise 195 meters tall and offer almost 44,000 sqm of leasable space. Karimpol will finance the investment, which was designed by the APA Wojciechowski architectural studio and will be BREEAM-certified at the “Excellent” level, with a loan granted by Bank Pekao.

Skyliner is the largest and the most prestigious project of the Karimpol Group in Central and Eastern Europe. In the future, the company will probably develop another scheme in the location with the site able to accommodate two high-rise buildings. However, managing partner Harald Jeschek said that it is too early to say what kind of project could be developed next to Skyliner and when it could potentially be launched.