Karimpol to start building Skyliner tower in Warsaw

Image: Karimpol

Developer Karimpol has selected Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed builder Warbud as the general contractor of its planned Skyliner office skyscraper project located in the Wola district of the Polish capital. Construction work on the scheme is scheduled to launch in September and finish in mid-2020. The latest addition to the growing pool of new office developments in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of Wola, Skyliner will rise 195 meters tall and offer almost 44,000 sqm of leasable space. Karimpol will finance the development of the investment, which was designed by the APA Wojciechowski architectural studio, with a loan granted by Bank Pekao. The project is the largest and the most prestigious scheme of the Karimpol Group in Central and Eastern Europe, said managing partner Harald Jeschek.