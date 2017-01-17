KG Group continues to expand in Kraków

Investor KG Group plans to develop another Atut-branded convenience shopping center project in Kraków, which will be located in the Złocień neighborhood in the southern part of the city. The scheme will offer 3,000 sqm of leasable space and is scheduled to be completed toward the end of this year, with BOIG Property Consulting acting as the leasing agent. In November last year, KG Group launched the construction work on its first Atut-branded development in Kraków, which is being built in the Prądnik Biały district. The investment will offer 3,500 sqm of leasable space and should be ready in the third quarter of this year. Earlier this month, the company announced that an Atut-branded project will also be developed in the Ruczaj district. The 7,500 sqm scheme is scheduled for completion in Q2 2018. At the moment, there are five operating Atut-branded convenience shopping centers in Poland, which are located in Sosnowiec, Łódź, Jaworze, Węgrzce near Kraków and Pruszków. KG Group is already planning a number of new developments of this kind across the country.