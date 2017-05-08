KGHM abandons stage II Sierra Gorda development

WSE-listed copper and silver producer will not be seeking to continue the second phase of development of its Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine. “In current macroeconomic situation, the further development of the mine has lost its purpose. It is not being considered at this moment,” KGHM CEO Radosław Domagalski-Łabędzki said. The company will focus on…
