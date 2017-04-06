KGHM committed to Chile for long-term – CEO

April 6, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed state-owned copper and silver giant KGHM will not abandon its Chilean investment in Sierra Gorda, despite a PLN 4.33 billion write-off on the project last year. “We want to be here. Our engagement in Chile is long term. Now we see real progress,” company’s CEO Radosław Domagalski-Łabędzki told Reuters. Back in March, KGHM announced…

