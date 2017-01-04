KGHM, Hutmen enter into lucrative agreement

January 4, 2017 Poland AM

One of Poland’s biggest manufacturers of copper rods and piping has signed an agreement with copper mining company KGHM worth PLN 229 million, according to a press release by Hutmen on Wednesday. Under the terms of the contract, KGHM will supply 11,000 tons of copper, annually, to Hutmen for its production – with an option…

