KGHM, Hutmen enter into lucrative agreement

One of Poland’s biggest manufacturers of copper rods and piping has signed an agreement with copper mining company KGHM worth PLN 229 million, according to a press release by Hutmen on Wednesday. Under the terms of the contract, KGHM will supply 11,000 tons of copper, annually, to Hutmen for its production – with an option…
