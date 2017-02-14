KGHM with $1.242 bln in impairments against foreign assets

WSE-listed silver and copper producer KGHM will write $1.242 billion in impairments including tax impact against foreign assets, including $1.03 billion for its Chilean mining operations in Sierra Gorda, the firm said in a market filing. Besides the Chilean copper mine, the impairments include, company’s three North American mines and result from new lower estimates…
