KGHM with PLN 4.99 bln Q4 loss

March 17, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed copper and silver producer KGHM had PLN 4.99 billion consolidated net loss in Q4, up from the PLN 6.23 billion loss the year before. EBIDTA stood at PLN 1.51 billion. Revenues from sales stood at PLN 6.01 billion, up vs. PLN 5.15 billion y/y. Production volumes were down for both key products against both…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts