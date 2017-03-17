KGHM with PLN 4.99 bln Q4 loss

WSE-listed copper and silver producer KGHM had PLN 4.99 billion consolidated net loss in Q4, up from the PLN 6.23 billion loss the year before. EBIDTA stood at PLN 1.51 billion. Revenues from sales stood at PLN 6.01 billion, up vs. PLN 5.15 billion y/y. Production volumes were down for both key products against both…
Related Posts
-
KGHM with $1.242 bln in impairments agai...February 14, 2017
-
KGHM, Hutmen enter into lucrative agreem...January 4, 2017
-
KGHM to continue developing Sierra Gorda...December 6, 2016
-
Final death toll in copper mine tragedy ...December 1, 2016