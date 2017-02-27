KHW-PGG merger partially approved by labor unions

Echo Investment to issue PLN 300 million... WSE-listed real estate developer Echo Investment will issue up to PLN 300 million bonds as part of a new public bond program, the firm said in a market filing.

Wspólna 47/49 offices in Warsaw BREEAM-c... The Wspólna 47/49 office building in downtown Warsaw, which is owned by CA Immo and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, has secured the BREEAM In-Use International certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance. “The receiving of the...

Investment volume in industrial segment ... The volume of investment transactions at the end of 2016 exceeded €4.56 billion, of which €770 million fell within the industrial sector. This result is 67 percent higher compared with the same period last year, according to a recent AXI IMMO report....

550,000 sqm of retail space under constr... Over 400.000 sqm off retail space was added to the retail market in Poland in 2016, 320,000 sqm of which was delivered within new projects and 80,000 sqm in expansions, according to a recent report prepared by Colliers International. At the end of th...