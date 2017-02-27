KHW-PGG merger partially approved by labor unions

February 27, 2017 Poland AM

Some of the KHW labor unions have signed the agreement that will allow two state-owned coal miners Katowicki Holding Węglowy (KHW) and Polska Grupa Górnicza (PGG) to merge. The rest of the unions have till Wednesday morning to make their decisions regarding the deal. Deputy ENergy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said that he hopes that by…

