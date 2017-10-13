KNF approves Alior’s PLN 1.2 bln bond program

October 13, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed lender Alior Bank secured the Financial Supervision Authority’s KNF approval for its PLN 1.2 billion bond issue program. The bonds will be issued within the 12 months after the approval. With tenors capped at 10 years. The bonds may be either ordinary or subordinated. The bank will seek to float the bonds on the…

