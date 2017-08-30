KNF approves Getin Noble Bank’ recovery program update

WSE-listed lender Getin Noble Bank received the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approval for its update to the bank’s recovery program for the 2017-2021 period, the company said in a market filing. Getin Noble launched its recovery program last year, when it posted a PLN 200 million Q4 2015 net loss, after having to pay an…
