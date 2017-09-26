KNF approves Marek Dietl as new WSE CEO

September 26, 2017 Poland AM

The Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved Marek Dietl candidacy for the post of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The bourse appointed him as its CEO back in June but did not secure KNF approval until now. This ends months of turmoil in the bourse top seat when Małgorzata Zalewska was recalled from her post back in…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts