KNF approves WSE CEO dismissal

Poland’s Financial Market regulator KNF has approved the changes to the Warsaw Stock Exchange Management Board. It authorized recalling Małgorzata Zaleska, from her post as WSE President and approved Jacek Fotek appointment as the bourse Vice President.

Earlier this week, appointed CEO Rafał Antczak resigned from his post, before assuming his office, citing personal reasons, although according to sources quoted by various media he would not get the required KNF approval. This means that the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be operating without CEO at the moment, as all changes in the Warsaw bourse management board had to be approved by the KNF.