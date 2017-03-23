KNF asks Alior to retain full profit

Poland’s financial market regulator KNF asked WSE-listed lender Alior to retain its entire profit from last year to boost its capital base. In 2016, Alior had PLN 618 million net profit. Earlier this year, KNF asked several Polish banks, including PKO BP, ING Bank Śląski and BZ WBK to do same. Alior Bank said previously…
