KNF asks mBank to retain its 2016 profit

March 13, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mBank, has been asked by the financial market regulator KNF to refrain from paying out dividend from its 2016 profit, in line with the lender’s own guidelines. Last year, mBank had PLN 1.219 billion in profit. Earlier this month, KNF asked BZ WBK, BGŻ BNP Paribas, ING Bank Śląski and PKO BP to do…

