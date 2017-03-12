KNF asks four banks to not pay out dividend for 2016

Poland’s financial market supervisor KNF asked BZ WBK, BGŻ BNP Paribas, ING Bank Śląski and PKO BP to refrain from paying out the dividend for 2016. BZ WBK had met the initial criteria allowing for a 50 percent payout ratio, but the KNF applied additional criteria to account for the lender’s FX-denominated mortgage book. BGZ…
Related Posts
-
PKO BP Q4 profit lower than expected. Mu...March 6, 2017
-
ING Bank Śląski with PLN 255 mln net pro...February 2, 2017
-
PKO BP considering opening London branch...January 30, 2017
-
PKO BP and PGNiG make deal on transactio...January 30, 2017