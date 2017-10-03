KNF asks WSE to suspend trading of three companies

October 3, 2017 Poland AM

The Financial Supervision Authority KNF filed a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange to suspend the trading of three companies: broadband infrastructure operator Mediatel, furniture maker Drewex, and IT company Regnon. All of these companies failed to submit their financial reports for H1. KNF wants trading of Mediatel and Drewex to be suspended until the…

