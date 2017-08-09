KNF: Banking sector down 17.5% in H1

August 9, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s banking sector recorded an aggregated net profit of PLN 6.87 billion H1, according to data from the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), representing a 17.5 percent decline y/y. Net income from banking activity stood at PLN 30.5 billion and decreased by 1.9 percent y/y. Banks’ net interest income grew by 11.1 percent y/y to PLN…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts