KNF extends Raiffeisen IPO deadline. Hopes for improved offer

Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) gave Raiffeisen Polbank a new May 15, 2018, to float at least 15 percent on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. At the same time, KNF said that it hopes that the offer will be above the threshold and will include new shares on top of existing ones. It also hopes that the…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.