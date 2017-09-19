KNF: insurers with PLN 3.79 bln H1 profit

September 19, 2017 Poland AM

Net profit of insurers operating on the Polish market increased to PLN 3.79 billion in H1 compared to PLN 2.25 billion a year earlier. Gross written premiums amounted to PLN 31.57 billion compared to PLN 27.42 billion a year earlier, the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) reported. Insurance costs increased to PLN 6.68 billion up from…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts