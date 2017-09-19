KNF: insurers with PLN 3.79 bln H1 profit

Net profit of insurers operating on the Polish market increased to PLN 3.79 billion in H1 compared to PLN 2.25 billion a year earlier. Gross written premiums amounted to PLN 31.57 billion compared to PLN 27.42 billion a year earlier, the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) reported. Insurance costs increased to PLN 6.68 billion up from…
