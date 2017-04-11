KNF notifies the prosecution regarding Bumech deal

April 11, 2017 Poland AM

Financial market regulator KNF has notified the prosecution of suspicion of committing a crime regarding the alleged purchase of Bumech stock by the China Coal Energy Company, KNF said in a statement. KNF launched its investigation after Bumech announced that the Chinese company increased its stake in the company to 9.77 percent. After the information,…

