KNF notifies the prosecution regarding Bumech deal

Financial market regulator KNF has notified the prosecution of suspicion of committing a crime regarding the alleged purchase of Bumech stock by the China Coal Energy Company, KNF said in a statement. KNF launched its investigation after Bumech announced that the Chinese company increased its stake in the company to 9.77 percent. After the information,…
Related Posts
-
KNF with serious doubts regarding Bumech...March 27, 2017
-
WSE suspends Bumech trading for one mont...March 27, 2017
-
China Coal increases its stake in Bumech...March 22, 2017
-
Bumech will mine bauxite in Montenegro d...April 26, 2016