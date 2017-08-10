KNF obligations regarding IPO have not changed – Raiffeisen CEO

According to Raiffeisen CEO, which owns Raiffeisen Polbank, Johann Strobl, said that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority did not expand the banks’ obligation regarding its IPO after postponing the date to May 2018. “The Polish regulator had not tightened the conditions. We want to fulfill the obligation to bring the bank to the Warsaw Stock…
