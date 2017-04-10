KNF: Presidential bill on FX spreads will cost PLN 9.1 bln

April 10, 2017 Poland AM

Polish banks would suffer some PLN 9.1 billion cost from the presidential bill on partial return of FX spreads, financial regulator KNF estimated. The two drafts proposed in parliament would, in comparison, would cost PLN 11.1 and PLN 52.8 billion, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) which had an access to the calculations said. The president’s…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts