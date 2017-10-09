KNF proposes changes to the FX mortgage relief plan to ensure greater protection for at-risk lenders

Financial Supervision Authority KNF proposes the possibility of suspending all or part of the contributions to the FX-mortgage relief funds for banks that are undergoing a regulator-supervised restructuring program and transitional financing of these contributions by state-run development bank BGK. “The solution is aimed to protect the stability of the banking and the financial systems…
