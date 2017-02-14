KNF suspends Calatrava Capital trading

Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has suspended indefinitely trading of the Calatrava Capital shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and fined the company with PLN 700,000. The company had failed to publish accurate financial statements between 2012-2015. KNF explained that the fine is severe because the company has broken the regulations “severely” and for the…
