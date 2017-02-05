KNF website hacked

February 5, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s financial market regulator KNF website has been hacked last week “KNF has identified an attempt of external intrusion in the IT system servicing its website but its internal IT systems are safe,” KNF spokesperson Jacek Barszczewski wrote in a statement. “Internal systems of reporting by the supervised entities function independently of the IT system…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts