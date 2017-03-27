KNF with serious doubts regarding Bumech stock transaction

Poland’s Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF) said that it did not receive any information from China Coal Energy regarding its recent takeover of Bumech shares, and gathered information does not support the case that such deal occurred. Last week, coal mining machinery producer Bumech announced in a market filing that China Coal Energy increased its stake…
