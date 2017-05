Image: JLL

The Komandorska 12 office building in downtown Wrocław has obtained a LEED Gold certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance. The class-A building was completed in February this year and offers approximately 4,000 sqm of office space. It was designed by the Grupa 5 Architekci architectural studio with JLL acting as the exclusive leasing agent. Fund manager TFI PZU is the investor and owner of the property.