Kopex, Famur with PLN 227.7 mln deal with Tauron

May 15, 2017 Poland AM

A joint venture of WSE-listed mining equipment producers Kopex and Famur signed a PLN 227.7 million deal with state-owned Tauron power utility for construction of the Grzegorz mining shaft, company’s informed in a market filing. Kopex, the consortium’s leader, will receive PLN 172.9 million, while Famur will get the remaining amount. Works should be completed…

