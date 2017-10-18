Kredyt Inkaso to issue PLN 100 mln in bonds

Debt portfolio management firm Kredyt Inkaso will issue D1 series bonds of a nominal value of PLN 100 million, the company stated. The issue will be comprised of 100,000 bonds, each with a nominal value of PLN 1,000. They will be priced based on WIBOR 6M and a margin of 350 basis points. The bonds…
