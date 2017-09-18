Kredyt Inkaso with PLN 300 mln bond issue

September 18, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Kredyt Inkaso has launched a PLN 300 million bond issue program. According to the plan, the company will issue unsecured, ordinary, bearer bonds within the next 12 months. Kredyt Inkaso plans to use the funds raised from the bonds issue to finance the purchase of portfolios of receivables, operating activities, and refinancing…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts