KRS Kancelaria tops 11th Ranking Tax Consulting Company

We are pleased to inform you that KRS KANCELARIA LEGAL OFFICE has been awarded in the 11th Ranking Tax Consulting Company and Tax Advisors 2016 in Poland, published by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on 23 March 2017, occupying first place in the Łódz Region and 25th place in Poland in the category of medium-sized companies.

This ranking showed that experience with an individual approach to each case is a guarantee of success for both our Clients and our KRS Kancelaria Legal Office. We would like to thank all our Clients for the trust they have given us and at the same time ensure that the guarantee of legal security will remain our most important rule.