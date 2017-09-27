Kruk acquires PLN 420 mln debt portfolio

September 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk, through its subsidiary Prokura NS FIZ, won the tender for PLN 419.7 million debt portfolio of Getin Noble Bank, the company said in a market filing. This is another portfolio acquired by Kruk recently, after buying PLN 550 million debt from Deutsche Bank. In 2016, Kruk spent PLN 1.3 billion on…

