Kruk acquires PLN 420 mln debt portfolio

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk, through its subsidiary Prokura NS FIZ, won the tender for PLN 419.7 million debt portfolio of Getin Noble Bank, the company said in a market filing. This is another portfolio acquired by Kruk recently, after buying PLN 550 million debt from Deutsche Bank. In 2016, Kruk spent PLN 1.3 billion on…
Related Posts
-
Czarnecki to sell its stake in LC Corp...September 11, 2017
-
Getin Noble Bank with PLN 67.7 mln Q2 ne...September 10, 2017
-
KNF approves Getin Noble Bank’ recovery ...August 30, 2017
-
Kruk asks UOKiK for permission to takeov...August 22, 2017