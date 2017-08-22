Kruk asks UOKiK for permission to takeover Bison NSFIZ

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk has submitted an application to the antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK for permission to takeover Investment Fund Bison NSFIZ, the office said. The application was submitted on August 17. Bison is a non-standardized securitization closed-end investment fund, currently managed by the Copernicus Capital Investment Funds Equity Company. The subject of Bison’s business is…
