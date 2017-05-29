Kruk buys PLN 1.15 bln liabilities in Romania

May 29, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk, through its subsidiary InvestCapital Malta acquired Romanian corporate liabilities worth some PLN 1.15 billion from BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the company said in a market filing. “The successful tender will strengthen our lead on the debt management market in Romania. At the same time, it will enhance our potential in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts