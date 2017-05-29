Kruk buys PLN 1.15 bln liabilities in Romania

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk, through its subsidiary InvestCapital Malta acquired Romanian corporate liabilities worth some PLN 1.15 billion from BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the company said in a market filing. “The successful tender will strengthen our lead on the debt management market in Romania. At the same time, it will enhance our potential in the…
