Kruk collects PLN 347 mln in Q3, plans to invest PLN 1 bln before year-end

Debt collector Kruk collected a record-high PLN 347 million in Q3. By the end of the year the company wants to invest another PLN 1 billion in new debt portfolios, the company informed. In Jan0Sep 2017, the company invested PLN 766.5 billion in 85 debt portfolios in seven European markets: Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia,…
Related Posts
-
GetBack to acquire PLN 600 mln debt port...October 24, 2017
-
Kruk spent PLN 2.6 bln on debt portfolio...October 10, 2017
-
Kruk acquires PLN 420 mln debt portfolio...September 27, 2017
-
Kruk asks UOKiK for permission to takeov...August 22, 2017