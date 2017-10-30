Kruk collects PLN 347 mln in Q3, plans to invest PLN 1 bln before year-end

October 30, 2017 Poland AM

Debt collector Kruk collected a record-high PLN 347 million in Q3. By the end of the year the company wants to invest another PLN 1 billion in new debt portfolios, the company informed. In Jan0Sep 2017, the company invested PLN 766.5 billion in 85 debt portfolios in seven European markets: Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia,…

