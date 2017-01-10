Kruk spent PLN 1.3 bln on debt portfolios in 2016

January 10, 2017 Poland AM

Debt collector Grupa Kruk invested a total of PLN 1.3 billion in 99 debt portfolios, with a total nominal value of PLN 16.1 billion. A similar level of acquisitions will be difficult to repeat this year, CEO Piotr Krupa stated. “In 2016, some two-thirds of our investments were done abroad. Over the past 12 months…

