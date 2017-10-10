Kruk spent PLN 2.6 bln on debt portfolios in Q3

October 10, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Kruk spent PLN 2.63 billion in Q3 on acquiring debt portfolios, the company said in a market filing. The figure is 34 percent higher y/y. In the same period, the company’s CAPEX amounted to PLN 261 million, up by 27 percent y/y. The bulk of portfolios were acquired in Poland, where Kruk…

